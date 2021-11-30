A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in the leg while fleeing from a man's backyard is expected to lose use of it, according to court records.
A probable cause affidavit states Devin Miner, 46, of Ammon, attacked a group of teens who entered his backyard and stabbed one of them who was attempting to flee.
Court records state Miner admitted when talking to Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies that he should not have stabbed the teenager because the victim was leaving the property.
"Upon learning that he had likely cause an irreparable, life-altering injury to a juvenile, Miner became extremely upset and told us, 'I'm sorry,'" a sheriff's office detective wrote in the affidavit.
"Based on Miner's actions, he utilized a deadly weapon (a utility pocket knife) to inflict a substantial, life-threatening injury on (the victim)," the detective added in the affidavit. "This action was not necessary considering the totality of the circumstances present. Miner's actions were not necessary to defend himself."
The affidavit states a deputy put a tourniquet around the victim's leg and the victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. The affidavit states he was in critical condition as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the rental house where Miner lived on Curlew Drive just after midnight. According to the news release, the victim and three teens with him had all run away from home, and were suspected of stealing a car that was found near Walmart in Ammon.
One of the teens told deputies the group fled from the Walmart after a woman threatened them in the parking lot. She said they entered a gate that led into Miner's yard, and that they were unable to exit through the same gate.
Miner reportedly confronted the teens, holding a cell phone and a pocket knife, and reportedly threatened to cut their throats if they moved. The friend of the victim said they escaped by jumping over a fence. She later noticed the victim was limping. She said the victim told her Miner had stabbed him. A trail of blood was visible on both sides of the fence in Miner's backyard.
Miner told the detective that the a security camera alerted him the teens had entered his backyard and attempted to enter his garage. The affidavit states it was not possible to enter the garage because a water heater inside was blocking the door from opening. He said he thought the kids were in their 20s. He called them "tweekers," a slang term for meth addicts, and said he was afraid when he went out to confront them.
The affidavit states Miner could not explain his decision to stab the victim as he was attempting to jump the fence. The report notes the garage was inaccessible due to the heater and a deadbolt, and that there was no evidence the teens were armed or had tried to force their way inside.
Miner later said he should have contacted police instead of confronting the children.
Miner was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in Bonneville County Court.