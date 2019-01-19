REXBURG — Ten people, including the Bonneville County prosecuting attorney and the mayor of Ammon, have applied to fill a vacancy for Seventh Judicial District judge in Madison County.
Greg Moeller recently resigned the judgeship after former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter selected him to serve on the Idaho Supreme Court. Earlier this month, Moeller was sworn in as an Idaho Supreme Court justice. He served as a Seventh District Judge for about a decade.
Those seeking to fill the vacancy are:
• Jared W. Allen, an Idaho Falls private practice lawyer.
• James Barrett Jr., a magistrate judge of the Seventh Judicial District, Challis.
• Samuel S. Beus, a senior deputy public defender for Twin Falls County.
• Steven W. Boyce, a magistrate judge of the Seventh Judicial District in Idaho Falls.
• Daniel R. Clark, a Bonneville County prosecuting attorney of Idaho Falls.
• Sean J. Coletti, a private practice lawyer in Idaho Falls, who also is Ammon's mayor.
• Scott J. Davis, a public defender for Canyon County in Caldwell.
• Michelle Radford Mallard, a magistrate judge of the Seventh Judicial District in Idaho Falls.
• Kipp L. Manwaring, a private practice lawyer in Idaho Falls.
• Manuel T. Murdoch, a private practice lawyer from Blackfoot.
According to the Idaho Judicial Council, the Seventh District Judge position pays $135,400 a year and involves overseeing cases in Madison County as well as those counties within the Seventh Judicial District assigned to the judge. Moeller often oversaw cases in Fremont County.
To be considered for the job, the state requires a person be at least 30 years old, a citizen of the United states and an elector in Idaho, be a legal resident of Idaho for at least two continuous years, have good standing as an active or judicial member of the Idaho State Bar for at least two years prior to the appointment, have a license to practice law or has held a judicial office in one or more jurisdictions for at least 10 continuous years immediately prior to the appointment.
“Judges shall actually reside at the place designated as resident chambers,” stated the council on its webpage.
The judicial council plans to meet with and to interview the judicial candidates on April 2 in Rexburg. From there, the council will choose two candidates who later will meet with Gov. Brad Little. Little will make the final decision on who will fill the position.
Until the council chooses someone to replace Moeller, Judge Jon J. Shindurling will serve as the district judge for Madison County.
For information on the judge selection process, visit https://judicialcouncil.idaho.gov/ijcsm.htm.