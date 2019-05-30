A Teton County Sheriff's Deputy is OK after a Tuesday accident on I-15 just south of Idaho Falls.
Teton County Sheriff Deputy Christopher Berry, 27 was off-duty and driving northbound in a 2016 Jeep Patriot with his two children on Tuesday, May 28 around 7 p.m.
Leatha Neilson, 71, of Shelley, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of travel in a 2015 Honda Civic. Berry, 27, of Teton, was driving northbound in a 2016 Jeep Patriot. Berry swerved to avoid a collision, but the Honda struck the driver's side of the Jeep.
The Honda came to rest on the roadway. The Jeep went off the right shoulder and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and child restraints.
Teton County Sheriff Tony Liford said Berry is taking some time off from his duties as deputy to be with his family. Berry's family was not seriously injured in the accident.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police