A third defendant of four involved in the 2020 kidnapping and torture of a woman was sentenced to a rider program on Nov. 10.
Austin Alverado, 24, was given two underlying sentences of one to five years in prison, to be served consecutively if imposed by District Judge Bruce Pickett. He will not have to serve that time if he does well on the rider program.
Alverado originally was charged with first-degree kidnapping in 2020, reduced to accessory to kidnapping and accessory to aggravated battery as part of the agreement. His defense attorney, Patrick Davis, said Alverado has also agreed to testify against his codefendant Jorge Balderas, the only defendant to have not pleaded guilty.
Alverado, Balderas, Sasha Martinez and Laura Zamudio were arrested after a woman reported they had tied her to a chair for three days and tortured her. She said Balderas poured lighter fluid under the chair and lit her on fire, that she was repeatedly beaten and that Martinez carved the letter "N" into her face.
The torture reportedly lasted until the victim managed to break free from the chair and escape through a window.
Alverado admitted to heating metal tools that Balderas used to torment the victim, and that he was present when Balderas lit a fire under her. He apologized for his role in the torture at the sentencing.
"I feel so bad for what happened to (the victim)," Alverado said. "I don't know how to put it into words."
Davis presented Alverado as a passive participant in the kidnapping and torture. Like Zamudio and Martinez, Alverado said he lived in fear of Balderas, who reportedly would fire guns in their shared residence and threaten the others living there.
Davis also emphasized Alverado's agreement to testify against Balderas, should Balderas' case go before a jury. Davis said his client fears Balderas will put a "hit" out on him. Balderas was charged with intimidating a witness after he told Martinez during a jail call to withdraw her statement against him. The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office alleges Balderas implied a threat against Martinez when he told her to withdraw the statement for her own sake.
Davis also said Alverado has no prior criminal history, though he does struggle with drug addiction.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Garvin agreed with Davis that there were several mitigating factors for Alverado. He said, however, that Alverado had not cooperated with Pretrial Services during the case, and that this reflected poorly on how he would handle a probation sentence. Garvin instead recommended retained jurisdiction.
Pickett told Alverado that when he came to sentencing, he believed both probation and retained jurisdiction were too light, given the severity of the harm inflicted on the victim.
"I think that you were scared," Pickett said. "I think that you were overwhelmed by the circumstances. However, as pointed out by the state, this wasn't a situation that occurred over a few hours."
Both Pickett and Garvin said Alverado's failure to help the victim or contact police made him complicit in her torture.
"Mr. Alverado, you're 24 years old," Pickett said. "It's time you grew up and took responsibilities for your actions."