An Idaho Falls man who was accused of heating metal tools another man used to torture a woman pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.
Austin Alverado, 24, is the third defendant to plead guilty to charges related to the kidnapping and torture of a woman that took place in June 2020.
During his guilty plea, Alverado affirmed a statement included in the plea agreement that he heated metal tools that his co-defendant, Jorge Balderas, reportedly used to torture the victim. He also said he watched as Balderas used a blowtorch to burn the victim and did not inform police until approached by officers.
Alverado’s plea agreement means Balderas is the lone defendant to not have entered a guilty plea. The other defendants, including Laura Zamudio and Sasha Martinez, have said Balderas was the one who wanted the victim kidnapped.
Court records state the victim, who lived with the four co-defendants, was tied to a chair in the basement for three days. During that time, Martinez reportedly carved the letter “N” into the victim’s face, which prosecutors have said stands for “Nina,” a nickname used by Martinez.
Balderas also reportedly poured lighter fluid under the victim’s chair, then lit it on fire. She had severe burns on her legs, and evidence of a fire was found in the basement where she was held.
The reduced charges in Alverado’s plea mean he faces up to five years in prison on each charge. The prosecution agreed to recommend the sentences be concurrent and agreed to limit its recommendation to that of the presentence investigator.
The plea deal is nonbinding, meaning District Judge Bruce Pickett can sentence Alverado to more time than recommended by the prosecutor without it being grounds for Alverado to withdraw from the agreement.
Alverado is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in Bonneville County Court.
Martinez was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison in July. Zamudio is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Sept, 15.
Balderas is in Bonneville County Jail. He was arrested in March after he reportedly threatened Martinez after she made a statement against him in court.