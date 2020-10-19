Three people were found dead Sunday after a two-car crash.
A news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office states Omar Arias, 19, of Idaho Falls, was driving west on 49th South in a red Subaru when he hit another car near the intersection with Holmes Avenue.
Arias reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a silver Hyundai driven by 24-year-old Alexandria Dalessi with her passenger, 24-year-old Sarah Lenon, both of Idaho Falls.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 3:10 a.m. Both cars were found in a nearby canal.
Dalessi and Lenon had both been ejected from their car. One was confirmed dead at the scene. Another was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Arias was found deceased and trapped in his car, which had been submerged in the canal. The news release states alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.