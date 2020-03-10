The Idaho Falls Police Department is working with law enforcement officers from multiple states on an investigation involving multiple drug offenses and a homicide that occurred Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.
One of the suspects, Dakoda Harris, 23, is in custody at the Bonneville County Jail. Harris and the other two suspects, Andrew White and Erica Hall, are facing charges in Bonneville County for drug possession and felony eluding of police.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers engaged in a three-hour standoff with Harris on Feb. 8, at the end of which he surrendered. Harris had multiple felony warrants for felony eluding from the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, delivery of a controlled substance and grand theft from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and felony eluding and two counts of possession of a controlled substance from the Idaho Falls Police Department. A felony warrant was served to Harris in the jail for nine counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling in Bingham County.
A news release stated the Special Investigations Unit, consisting of law enforcement from the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, were investigating Harris for other felonies, including felony drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. The investigations are ongoing and additional charges have not been filed against Harris.
Hall and White, both of Idaho Falls, were involved in a police chase on Feb. 28 in Arizona and New Mexico. No one was injured during the chase, but the news release stated an officer did fire a weapon during the incident.
According to the White Mountain Independent, troopers fired at Hall and White after they shot at the officers pursuing them. The newspaper reported the gunfire disabled their car, allowing law enforcement to arrest them.
White has warrants in Bonneville County for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hall has warrants in Bonneville County for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
Both White and Hall are in custody and facing extradition to Idaho for the warrants.