FORT HALL — Three Montana men were arrested in Fort Hall on Wednesday in connection to an incident in which a Montana sheriff’s deputy was shot at on Tuesday, according to Idaho State Police.
Kolby David Schmidt, Michael James Holloway and Shannon Jesse Marengo are currently incarcerated at the Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot and face a variety of charges.
Idaho State Police detectives on Wednesday were notified by Montana authorities about the sheriff’s deputy who had been shot at on Tuesday in Jefferson County, Montana.
The Associated Press reported that Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle said the shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Interstate 15 south of Helena. A high-speed chase ensued and during the pursuit gunshots hit the hood and windshield of the deputy’s patrol vehicle but the officer was not injured.
The chase grew to involve numerous Montana law enforcement officers and a police helicopter but the suspects still evaded capture.
Idaho State Police said they learned that Schmidt, Holloway and Marengo were involved in the chase and shooting and were in the Blackfoot area driving a blue Chrysler 300.
Further investigation led state police to believe the three suspects had switched cars and were driving a grey Nissan Rogue with California license plates.
The Nissan was then located at the Fort Hall Casino on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on Wednesday and Idaho State Police detectives arrested the three suspects at the casino without incident.
The detectives seized from the suspects’ vehicle four firearms, $13,039 in cash, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Schmidt, 30, of Helena, was charged with second degree trafficking of heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm, state police said.
Holloway, 36, of Kalispell, was charged with grand theft, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Marengo, 29, of Whitefish, was charged with heroin trafficking.
Authorities said that Angie Marie Ahern-Krogstead, 29, of California, was implicated in illegal activities associated with the three Montana suspects and Idaho State Police arrested her on Thursday in Bannock County after a search warrant was obtained for a vehicle associated with her. State police said they found methamphetamine and cocaine in her purse.
Ahern-Krogstead has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. She’s currently being held in the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Authorities said they are not looking for any additional suspects in connection to the case.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said Fort Hall police and Bingham County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the arrest of Schmidt, Holloway and Marengo. The tribes added that Schmidt is currently on probation in Montana for drug crimes and robbery convictions.
In response to the arrests, the Fort Hall Police Department and Fort Hall Casino management are increasing efforts to ensure the safety of the patrons of the casino as well as local community members, tribes said.