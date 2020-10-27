Three officers in Bonneville County's Probation & Parole Office received an award Monday after they saved a man from an overdose.
Probation and parole officers Cody Nave, McKayla Todd and Jonathan Graff received the Silver Cross Award, an award for Idaho Department of Correction officers who perform life-saving actions.
Nave said the incident happened in August when a man he was supervising admitted to having recently taken a significant amount of drugs. The three decided to take him to a crisis center, where he could recover.
En route, however, they realized his condition was far more serious, and that he needed medical care. The man passed out and was unresponsive. Nave and Todd were in the backseat with the man while Graff drove.
"What a crappy time to have this kind of traffic," Graff thought to himself. The group was not in an emergency vehicle and were legally obligated to follow traffic laws, despite the seriousness of the situation.
Nave administered the Narcan. The man became responsive again but was still suffering from the symptoms of an overdose.
The dose of Narcan made all the difference. They reached the hospital, where a doctor informed the officers the man would not have survived without their assistance.
Nave said it was a frightening experience for him as he tried to keep the man responsive.
"You're kind of going through the symptoms, wondering: 'Is he going to live? Is he going to die?'" Nave said.
Law enforcement officers in Idaho have been carrying Narcan since 2018. It has been used multiple times to save the lives of victims of drug overdoses, including twice by Idaho Falls Police Department officers in 2018 and 2020.