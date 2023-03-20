An 18-year-old man was arrested last week on drug charges and for driving under the influence following a traffic stop.
Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Brody Michael Sweet near Holmes Avenue and 12th Street for a traffic violation. Upon making contact the deputy smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle that Sweet was driving, a sheriff's office news release said.
As the deputy began administering field sobriety testing on Sweet, a deputy with a K-9 arrived and indicated to the presence of illegal drugs after a free air search around the vehicle, the release said. Deputies subsequently discovered drug paraphernalia, alcoholic beverages and approximately 8 ounces of THC wax and marijuana as well as just under a gram of cocaine.
A 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle was cited and released at the scene for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana, the release said.
Sweet was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for felony possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, and for driving under the influence under 21 years of age, a misdemeanor. He was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.