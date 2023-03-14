A Sunday night traffic stop on a vehicle involved in an ongoing drug investigation led to the discovery of 6 ounces of fentanyl pills, 3.7 ounces of methamphetamine as well as smaller amounts of marijuana and cocaine. Two people in the vehicle were arrested.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. near 49th North and Ammon Road, a sheriff's office news release said. The driver was 36-year-old William Brian Thomson and he had a 25-year-old female a passenger in the vehicle. As deputies spoke with Thomson outside of the vehicle he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended in a nearby irrigation ditch, the release said. Both Thomson and the passenger were detained as deputies searched the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant.
During the search deputies a cache of illegal drugs, including more than 1,000 “dirty thirty” fentanyl pills and the other aforementioned drugs. While the passenger was detained, she admitted to deputies she was in possession of drug paraphernalia located on the ground where she exited the vehicle and had attempted to get rid of it, the release said.
Thomson was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on multiple felony counts of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Trafficking methamphetamine is punishable by a mandatory minimum fixed term of imprisonment of three years and fines of more than $10,000. Thomson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (up to life in prison), felony possession of a controlled substance (up to seven years) and several misdemeanors.
The passenger also was taken to the jail and booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The case remains under investigation. Thomson's arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Bonneville County Court.
