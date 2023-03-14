Thomson, William Brian

Thomson

A Sunday night traffic stop on a vehicle involved in an ongoing drug investigation led to the discovery of 6 ounces of fentanyl pills, 3.7 ounces of methamphetamine as well as smaller amounts of marijuana and cocaine. Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. near 49th North and Ammon Road, a sheriff's office news release said. The driver was 36-year-old William Brian Thomson and he had a 25-year-old female a passenger in the vehicle. As deputies spoke with Thomson outside of the vehicle he attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended in a nearby irrigation ditch, the release said. Both Thomson and the passenger were detained as deputies searched the vehicle after obtaining a search warrant.


