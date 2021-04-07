A jury trial for Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow for concealment of evidence has been delayed until the fall.
The couple, who were arrested after Vallow's children were found buried on Daybell's property in June 2020, had been scheduled to go on trial July 12. Vallow's and Daybell's attorneys requested a continuance Wednesday, citing expected motions and the ongoing discovery process.
"I'm going to clearly need more time, and I think now would be the time to set this out," said John Prior, Daybell's attorney. He requested the case be delayed to the fall.
Special Prosecutor Rob Wood did not object to the delay. District Judge Steven Boyce did not set a date for the trial, instead scheduling a status conference for June 9 for motions and to see how prepared the attorneys are for a trial.
Though Daybell and Vallow have not been charged with the children's deaths, statements by Wood released in court indicate the prosecution is considering murder charges for the couple. Last month the judge allowed Wood to hire Louisiana attorney Rachel Smith to assist him with the case. Smith is known for her experience prosecuting homicide cases.