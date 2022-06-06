There were several facts the attorneys agreed were true as they gave their opening statements Monday in Marshall Hendricks’ murder trial.
Both attorneys agreed that when Rory Neddo called Hendricks on Sept. 3, 2019, he threatened Hendricks. They agreed that Hendricks told Neddo he was at Hendricks’ girlfriend’s house and that he could come over if he wanted to help.
The attorneys agreed that when Neddo arrived at the house, Hendricks shot and killed him, prompting the first-degree murder charge Hendricks now faces.
The attorneys, however, characterized these series of events quite differently, and disagreed on several other key facts.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer told a jury Monday in his opening statement that Hendricks shot Neddo almost as soon as Neddo arrived, despite Neddo reportedly having said he wanted to talk.
In the version of events shared by Defense Attorney Allen Browning, Hendricks was the one who wanted to talk. Browning said Hendricks only shot his friend after Neddo repeatedly shoved him, and Hendricks was grief stricken afterward.
A jury will decide at the end of the trial what they believe after hearing from all the witnesses.
Hendricks has been facing the murder charge for three years. He originally was charged with second-degree murder and in February 2021 pleaded guilty to that charge.
“I got into a conflict with a friend of mine, and I was afraid,” Hendricks told the judge during his plea.
A few months later, however, Hendricks withdrew his guilty plea after hiring a new attorney. The prosecution responded by increasing the charge to first-degree murder.
According to court records, the confrontation began after Neddo learned his ex-girlfriend was having an affair with Hendricks. The woman in question, Jessica Hendricks, has since married Marshall Hendricks and is set to testify, waiving marital privilege.
New details were made public about the relationship between Marshall Hendricks, Jessica Hendricks, and Neddo on Monday. Marshall and Neddo met in jail and became friends, with Marshall defending Neddo from an inmate who attacked him.
Hendricks told Neddo he wanted to get off drugs and change his life. The two promised to get clean when they got out. Hendricks reportedly succeeded passing his drug tests, but Neddo continued to use meth.
Hendricks met Jessica when she asked him to help pay for Neddo’s bail when he was arrested again. Jessica, who reportedly also struggled with addiction, left Neddo because she worried he would lead her to relapse, and she had an affair with Hendricks, who had stayed clean.
Spencer compared the case to the story of King Arthur and Lancelot, who both loved Queen Guinevere.
“Our trial this week is a twisted retelling of that same tale,” Spencer said.
Spencer said because of Hendricks’ actions before the shooting, Hendricks should not be able to argue self defense. He said Hendricks invited Neddo to the residence explicitly to fight, and then immediately retrieved a gun.
Spencer said that, despite Neddo’s aggressive statements during the call, Neddo likely planned to talk.
Hendricks also is charged with aggravated assault. According to Spencer, after Hendricks shot and killed Neddo, Neddo’s brother, Jason Wessells, ran to his body and said, “That was my brother, what did you (expletive) do?”
Spencer said Hendricks then pointed the gun at Wessells and threatened to shoot him as well.
Since coming on as Hendricks’ defense attorney, Browning has argued his client acted in self defense. Hendricks has said he knew Neddo always carried a gun on him and that Hendricks shot Neddo believing he was about to pull the weapon.
Neddo had brass knuckles in his pockets at the time of the shooting. A gun was not found on his person, but one was found under the car seat where he had sat in in his brother’s car.
Browning has suggested that Wessells, could have moved the gun from Neddo’s body to the car after the shooting. He characterized Wessells to the jury as a liar out for revenge saying Wessells changed his story multiple times when taking to police.
Browning presented photos in his opening statement showing Neddo’s body after the shooting. He noted a smear of blood on Neddo’s arm that could not have possibly gotten there unless the body was moved.
Browning revealed he had learned that a law enforcement officer had moved the body before the photo was taken, but he argued that this further compromised the evidence from the crime scene.
Neddo’s reputation also will be presented to the defense, with Browning saying he was known to be aggressive. Browning said he would call a pharmacologist to testify that an autopsy showed Neddo was high on meth, and that Jessica Hendricks would testify that Neddo had been in a “meth rage” before the shooting.
First-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. The prosecution has not sought the death penalty against Hendricks. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement is punishable with up to 20 years in prison.
The trial is scheduled to continue throughout the week.