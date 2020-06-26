A Rigby man has been arrested after several images and videos of child pornography were reportedly found on his Tumblr account.
Brian Wayne Hillyard 62, came under investigation after Tumblr reported it had discovered child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tumblr is a microblogging social media platform.
The center forwarded the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department. A detective contacted Hillyard, who admitted to using his Tumblr account to view child pornography. Hillyard gave the detective permission to search his phone.
The probable cause affidavit describes in graphic detail the videos and photos Hillyard had collected. The victims ranged from age 8 to 14. Several of them were depicted being raped by adult men and women, being forced to perform sex acts and being shown pornography.
Hillyard was arrested and has been charged with five counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $100,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 10 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.