On July 31st, 2019, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies along with detectives from the Special Investigations Unit, served a search warrant on a residence in the 3800 block of Brighton Circle in Bonneville County. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit comprised of detectives with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department. As deputies secured the residence, an adult female and two adult males were located inside.
During the search of the residence, detectives identified a room occupied by 49-year-old Charles L. Schmidt that contained illegal drugs and packaging material associated with the sale of narcotics. Detectives seized just over 200 grams of methamphetamine and over 50 doses of LSD in Schmidt’s room. In a separate room identified as being occupied by 26 year old Cole N. Johnson, Detectives found separate baggies of methamphetamine totaling over 8 grams.
Both Johnson and Schmidt were taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Johnson was booked into jail for felony possession of methamphetamine and Schmidt was booked on felony charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of LSD.
Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit are continuing their investigation and no further information is available at this time.