Two cases against men accused of possessing child pornography have been moved to federal court. 

Che Miles, 39, and Nathan Law, 48, were both arrested in December after police investigations found they possessed child pornography and, in Law's case, had produced it by recording up girls' skirts at his church. The two cases are unrelated. 


