Two cases against men accused of possessing child pornography have been moved to federal court.
Che Miles, 39, and Nathan Law, 48, were both arrested in December after police investigations found they possessed child pornography and, in Law's case, had produced it by recording up girls' skirts at his church. The two cases are unrelated.
Cases against both defendants have been dismissed in Bonneville County Court now that they've been charged federally.
Federal courts typically have longer minimum prison sentences than state courts, and larger fines.
Law faces the most serious charges, including attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, (15 to 30 years in prison), distribution of child pornography (five to 20 years) and possession of child pornography (up to 20 years).
Law admitted to investigators that he had tried to record up the skirts of girls as young as 8, and to recording girls and women with hidden cameras in places where they would expect privacy.
Law reportedly spread some of the videos online, and came under investigation after child pornography shared online was traced back to his IP address.
The indictment filed in the federal case revealed Law is also accused of attempting to convince a 15-year-old to perform sex acts for the production of child pornography.
Miles has been charged with receipt of child pornography (five to 20 years in prison) and possession of child pornography (up to 20 years).
The indictment states Miles downloaded the illicit content between June and October.
Both defendants will be required to forfeit any property used in the crimes if they are found guilty.
A pretrial conference in Miles' case is scheduled for March 31. Law has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.
