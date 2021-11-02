The Idaho Falls Police Department has arrested two more men who reportedly helped attack a man at Hurricanes Bar after a recent shooting.
Cooper James Allison, 21, and Jose Nery, 24, were present when Juan Gonzalez and Levi Bautista fired shots at each other on Sept. 11. According to court records, they later helped Gonzalez when he attacked a friend of Bautista's at the bar, breaking the victim's jaw.
Court records state Gonzalez shot at Bautista first after the two had an argument. Bautista reportedly returned fire at the occupied bar before driving away. Nery remained unidentified until recently when the police department released photos from security cameras to the public.
Gonzalez reportedly handed Nery his gun after shooting at Bautista. Nery was seen hiding the gun in his pants.
The affidavit against Allison states he was seen on security footage pulling Gonzalez away from Bautista's friend when the group attacked the man. Nery also is accused of participating in the attack.
As police arrived on scene, the three fled to a black sedan car on the southern side of the parking lot. Allison, Nery and another man who is not charged got into the car while Gonzalez ran west. The car appears to match one registered to Allison.
"Cooper was the getaway driver for Jose, whom he had, moments before, witnessed committing an aggravated battery and as such, harbored and protected Jose by driving from the scene of the crime," the probable cause affidavit states.
An IFPD detective contacted Allison on Oct. 27 and he agreed to be interviewed. Allison canceled the meeting the next day, after news broke that Gonzalez had been arrested and charged with aggravated battery.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said both suspects were arrested Tuesday morning.
Allison was charged with accessory to aggravated battery harboring or protecting a person who committed a felony, both punishable with up to five years in prison.
Charges have not been filed against Nery as of time of publishing. Clements said he has been booked for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She said there was also an out-of-state warrant for Nery's arrest.
Gonzalez has since been released from jail on bond and is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Bautista was later located by police and was shot by Officer Mitch Bierma while fleeing. The police department previously said a gun was found in Bautista's possession. He has been hospitalized for nearly two months and is in serious condition. The officer-involved shooting was investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, which submitted the results to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Allison was released after posting a $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Bonneville County Court.