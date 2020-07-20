Two eastern Idaho people died in car accidents over the weekend, the latest during Idaho’s “100 deadliest days” of driving. Since May 25 at least 38 people have died from crashes in Idaho according to a tally of news releases from Idaho State Police.
Since Friday there have been seven traffic fatalities statewide, including six in eastern Idaho.
Terry Smith, 63, of Moore, died in a fatal crash before noon Sunday on Mink Creek Road, south of Pocatello.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, Smith was driving east on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he went off the right shoulder and hit a guardrail. He was thrown from his motorcycle and died of his injuries. State police reported he was not wearing a helmet.
Later that day David Hobbs, 57, died in a fatal crash north of Ashton that left several others injured. Idaho State Police reported Todd Kawakami of Chino, Calif., crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle before hitting Hobbs’ car. Hobbs then crashed into a guardrail and died from injuries sustained during the crash. Kawakami and three passengers in his car were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. A passenger in Hobbs’ car was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital.
Both crashes come during a time where law enforcement see more vehicle-related deaths than any other time per year. From Memorial Day in May until Labor Day in September, Idaho sees its peak number of traffic fatalities .
Though the weather is clearer during the summer, the season sees more crash-related deaths due to longer periods of daylight and an increase in travel. More people travel for vacation and summer weather, leading to more crashes.
In 2018, 101 deaths in Idaho were caused by vehicle crashes during the summer. That number declined in 2019 when 91 people died in crashes during the summer.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the numbers appeared to be on track to be lower than in 2019, part of a downward trend.
“It looks like we’re lower than last year, but not a lot lower, and it could spike,” Lovell said.
Backcountry roads have been particularly busy this year in terms of crashes, according to Lovell. He suggested more people are looking for recreation closer to home as COVID-19 has made travel more difficult. There have been several ATV crashes, though none of them were fatal according to Lovell.
Though some crashes have been alcohol-related, Lovell said most involved people not paying attention or wearing safety equipment.
“Plan for safety, use your seat belts and make paying attention to your driving a priority,” Lovell said.