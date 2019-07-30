POCATELLO — Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly shot a local couple Tuesday afternoon while they were sitting in a car parked in the alley behind 424 N. 10th Ave.

The alleged shooter, Steven I. Holmes, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, with a weapon enhancement. Witnesses said the suspect approached the couple and asked them to lend him a cigarette lighter.

Witnesses said the suspect fired a single shot when the victims told him to leave their property.

Pocatello Police Capt. James McCoy said the man and woman were taken to PMC for gunshot wounds to their torsos following the 12:45 p.m. incident. Witnesses performed first aid on the victims, police said.

The female victim remained in critical condition and the male victim had been treated and released at Portneuf Medical Center as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to hospital staff.

McCoy asked that the victims' identities be temporarily withheld.

Several officers were searching the neighborhood in the ensuing hours before locating the weapon they believe was used in the shooting. Police were also flying a drone in the area to "get the layout of the scene," McCoy said.

A next-door neighbor, Taylor Villarreal, said she and a family member, Diana Villarreal, grabbed dish rags and used them to apply pressure to the shooting victims' wounds, seeking to stop the bleeding.

Taylor said the victims told her the shooter approached them while they were talking inside their car. Taylor confirmed the suspect had requested a lighter and fired a shot after he was asked to leave the yard.

Police shut down the streets and alleys in the area of the shooting and notified the public of the incident using an automated alert phone system.