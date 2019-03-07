Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday for a Saturday armed robbery at the Country Corner Store on First Street and Ammon Road.
Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa and Adrian Enrique Cortez , both 18, were arrested Thursday morning for armed robbery, a sheriff's office news release said.
Robbery is punishable by five years to life in prison, Bonneville County Sheriff Lieutenant James Foster said.
Hernandez-Figueroa and Cortez reportedly entered the convenience store Saturday around 4 a.m., wearing black hoodies, armed and demanded money from the cashier.
They reportedly were given $300 before escaping, as Cortez wore a blue bandanna and Hernandez-Figueroa carried a hand gun, Foster said.
"We received numerous tips on their identities through our Crime Stoppers website and anonymous reporting," Foster said. "And through these tips, we were able to arrest both these subjects."
Hernandez-Figueroa was previously arrested for an unrelated warrant in Bonneville County on March 4 and was being held in custody at Clark County Jail. Hernandez-Figueroa will be arraigned Friday at 1:30 p.m. , Foster said.
Cortez was arrested early Thursday and was taken into custody at a local bus station by Bonneville sheriff's deputies. He was charged for an additional unrelated warrant and was arraigned Thursday , the release said.