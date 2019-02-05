On February 4, 2019, at approximately 2:11 p.m., Idaho State Police had contact with Gustavo Chavez, 23, of Idaho Falls, at the southbound Blackfoot rest area. Chavez was in a 1995 Nissan pickup with passenger Jose Moreno, 19, of Shelley.
Chavez fled on foot and the passenger was later detained and arrested. There was a firearm in the Nissan pickup.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., troopers and deputies made contact with Chavez at N 150 W/W 1050 N in Bingham County. Chavez was barricaded in a citizen's flatbed farm pickup. For nearly two hours, officers and deputies from supporting agencies tried to talk Chavez out of the vehicle. Chavez failed to comply to orders. Chavez was taken into custody at approximately 7:30 p.m. Chavez was apprehended from the rear floorboard of the pickup while laying under a blanket with a loaded firearm.
Chavez was transported to the Bingham County jail and was charged with a misdemeanor warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was also charged with resisting and obstructing a law enforcement officer, operating a vehicle with the owner's consent, providing false information to an officer and being a convicted felon possessing a firearm.
Moreno was transported to the Bingham County jail and was charged with a felony warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was also charged with resisting and obstructing a law enforcement officer, providing false information to an officer and being a convicted felon possessing a firearm.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Bingham County Sheriff's Office.