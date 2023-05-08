Babichenko press conference
Buy Now

Josh Hurwit, United States Attorney for the District of Idaho, delivers remarks regarding the U.S. vs. Babichenko trial verdict during a press conference in Boise on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Idaho and Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will host a press conference at the Bonneville County Elections Office on Tuesday to discuss Project Safe Neighborhoods.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. with U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit and Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal in attendance.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.