The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Idaho and Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will host a press conference at the Bonneville County Elections Office on Tuesday to discuss Project Safe Neighborhoods.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. with U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit and Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal in attendance.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the attorneys “will discuss efforts to remove from East Idaho communities violent offenders, felons in possession of firearms, and those involved in illegal drug trafficking.”
A town hall will also be held that same day at 6:30 p.m. at Thunder Ridge High School in Ammon with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police Capt. Chris Weadick.
Project Safe Neighborhoods is a program launched in 2001 that aims to reduce gun and gang-related violence by coordinating efforts between federal, state and local agencies. The program’s website states it shifted its focus in 2021 to work closely with community organizations to reduce violent crimes before they occur.
”(T)he Department expressly underscores that the fundamental goal of this work is to reduce violent crime in the places we call home, not to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions as if they were ends in themselves,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s website states.
