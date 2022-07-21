A U.S. District Court Judge in Idaho will receive the John and Abigail Adams Award for his nearly 30-year career on July 30.
Judge Lynn Winmill has served as a federal jurist since 1995, when he was appointed by former President Bill Clinton. He served as chief district judge in Idaho from 1999 to 2019.
The award is given by the Alturas Institute, a nonprofit that states it promotes civic education, gender equality and equality under the law.
“Judge Winmill has been a distinguished jurist for three decades,” David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, wrote in a news release announcing the award. “His commitment to the defense of the rule of law and equal protection has been exemplary and demonstrated in his rich and scholarly opinions, and public presentations to judges, lawyers, civic organizations and educators."
Winmill is a Blackfoot native and an Idaho State University graduate who received his law degree from Harvard Law School.
In addition to his work on the bench, Winmill has taught at Idaho State University and University of Idaho College of Law. He also has participated in outreach programs that train judges around the world.
Winmill also serves on the Court Administration and Case Management (CACM) Committee for the Judicial Conference of the United States, and has previously served as president of the Ninth Circuit District Judges Association and on the Board of Directors for the Federal Judges Association.
The award will be presented at Pheasant Run at 4417 S Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $35.