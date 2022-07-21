Winmill

U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill will be awarded the John and Abigail Adams Award on July 30. 

 Alturas institute

A U.S. District Court Judge in Idaho will receive the John and Abigail Adams Award for his nearly 30-year career on July 30. 

Judge Lynn Winmill has served as a federal jurist since 1995, when he was appointed by former President Bill Clinton. He served as chief district judge in Idaho from 1999 to 2019.

