A Ucon man was arrested Monday evening after he reportedly used a woman's hoodie to choke her.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jared Earl Sorensen, 40, pulled the victim to the floor by her hood, then twisted the hoodie so tight that she couldn't breathe and began to see "black and little white specks." She said Sorensen eventually stopped choking her.
The victim told an Idaho State Police trooper. Sorensen was angry because the victim's juvenile daughter had been playing with a horse instead of cleaning her room.
The victim said she told Sorensen she would discipline the girl, but that he started choking her when she went to enter the child's bedroom.
The trooper observed an "obvious dark red mark" on the victim's neck. The victim also had a bruise on her foot. She did not know what caused it, but assumed she had kicked the bed on accident while struggling with Sorensen.
The girl told the trooper she saw Sorensen choke her mother with the hoodie, and that he mother said multiple times she could not breathe. Another juvenile said she did not see the altercation, but heard the victim yell that she could not breathe.
Sorensen denied choking the victim but admitted to pulling her, claiming he thought the victim was going to abuse the juvenile. The affidavit states Sorensen admitted he had been drinking.
Sorensen was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 16 in Bonneville District Court.