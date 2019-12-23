540210644

Update 7:43 p.m.

The lanes are open northbound I-15 just north of the Blackfoot exit.

===

At 7:17 p.m. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash northbound on Interstate 15 just north of the Blackfoot exit, milepost 93.

Both northbound lanes are blocked and traffic is using the right shoulder.

Earlier news release, 4:32 p.m.:

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash northbound on I-15 near milepost 95, north of Blackfoot. The right lane is currently blocked while crews work to clear the scene.