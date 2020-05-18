Update: 1:41 p.m. May 19
Deputy Wyatt Maser started with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2019 and was on patrol in the early morning hours of May 18th, 2020 when he responded to assist another Deputy on the Bone Rd. While attempting to take a female adult wielding a machete into custody, Sgt. Randy Flegel who was responding to the area to assist came upon the three in the roadway and struck Dep. Maser with his vehicle. Dep. Maser succumbed to his injuries after several Deputies and emergency personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department attempted life saving measures from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Original news release, May 18:
At approximately 5:18 a.m. this morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Bone Rd. and 9th S. to a report of a rollover vehicle crash. A deputy arrived and came in contact with a female adult involved in the crash who was walking away from the scene in the roadway holding a machete.
The Deputy followed on foot and attempted to interact, but she would not put down the machete and continued down the road on foot. A second Deputy arrived to assist and both continued to give commands to the woman while she held the machete. A third Deputy arriving to the area came upon the three of them in the dark, and struck one of the Deputies with his vehicle causing severe injuries. More Deputies arrived and began life saving efforts, which were continued by Idaho Falls Fire and Air Idaho Rescue as they arrived.
The Deputy was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The female involved was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical treatment and a mental health evaluation.
At the request of Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde, the Idaho State Police were called to investigate this incident and no further information is available at this time.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the Deputy’s family and friends. This is a tragic loss for them and our family of Deputies. We very much appreciate the support of our community and the Law Enforcement and Public Safety Agencies surrounding us that are assisting and have reached out for support.
The Sheriff’s Office will update this information as soon as practical as the investigation continues.