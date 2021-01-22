The Idaho Falls Police Department reports Corah Carson has been located and is safe.
Original article from Jan. 13:
The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Corah Carson, a 14 year old female.
Corah was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. yesterday morning (January 11).
It is possible that Corah left on her own and is staying with friends.
In any case, IFPD needs to ensure she is safe and verify her well being.
If you have seen Corah or know her current whereabouts, please contact IFPD at 208-529-1200.