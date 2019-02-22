Update:
The Jefferson County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Blaine Reed in December for attempted strangulation with a deadly weapon enhancement, punishable with up to 30 years in prison. He also was charged with misdemeanor assault, punishable with up to a year in jail.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Reed's now ex-girlfriend reported him to an Idaho Falls Police Department sergeant, saying he had choked her and threatened her with a firearm.
An Idaho Falls Police Department officer was shot and killed Thursday in Layton, Utah, after he entered a home uninvited.
Blaine Reed, 35, joined the department in 2015. According to a news release from the Layton City Police Department, Reed went to a home at the 300 block of West Park Avenue in Layton to confront the homeowner. The release states Reed believed the homeowner had a relationship with Reed's ex-girlfriend.
The homeowner shot and killed Reed following a physical altercation. The release said the homeowner called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation. Layton police Lt. James Petre said the shooting appeared to be an act of self defense.
The Idaho Falls Police Department released a statement this morning that said, "We are saddened by the news of his passing and the events surrounding this tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved."
According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Reed had been placed on administrative leave in November.
