Update:
Anthony has been found and is safe. Thank you all for your help in sharing the information with your audiences tonight. I’m still getting details, but I understand the tip came from someone who saw the word being spread through the news/social media.
Update:
Members of the public are asked to please check their properties - Backyards, homes, campers, etc. - for Anthony.
Update:
6 feet tall. 100 pounds.
Likely wearing jeans, gray and black coat or blue and green checker patterned jacket.
Update:
Anthony Hidds was last seen in the 800 block of Maplewood near Idaho Falls High School. The address was wrong in the original posting.
Original posting:
At approximately 4:45 p.m., IFPD was notified of a missing child. We are currently searching for Anthony Hidds, a missing 16 year old severely autistic boy. Anthony has brown hair and brown eyes. He is described as very tall and very thin. He may have a neon orange backpack with him and may be wearing grey Nike shoes. He was last seen last night at his residence in the 800 block of Maple Street off South Boulevard.
Anyone with knowledge of Anthony's whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or 911. Whether they know where he is currently, or have seen him at any point today or last night, we’d appreciate the call.