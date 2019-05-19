Update from the Idaho Falls Police Department: At this time we can confirm that this woman has been found. That is all the information available at this time. Thank you for your assistance today.
IDAHO FALLS — We are asking for public assistance in locating a missing adult female.
Eljo Veldman, a 48 year old woman from Holland, was last seen last night around 10 p.m. in the area of South Tourist Park, 2800 S Yellowstone Highway. She was last seen in sleep wear, specifically a white top and grey pants.
Anyone who may have seen or knows the whereabouts of Ms. Veldman is asked to immediately contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.