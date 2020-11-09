A Utah man found sleeping near an ATM machine Sunday was arrested after he reportedly hit an officer with a door.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Idaho Falls Police Department officer was responding after three people were found asleep in a room with an ATM machine owned by Wells Fargo Bank on A Street.
The officer recognized two of the individuals as a local homeless couple but did not recognize the third person, later identified as 21-year-old Samuel Brinkerhoff.
The affidavit states Brinkerhoff appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The officer asked Brinkerhoff to sit down multiple times, instructions he reportedly did not respond to.
Brinkerhoff reportedly attempted to force his way past the officer. In the affidavit, the officer states he did not want Brinkerhoff to exit until another officer was on scene to assist him. The officer states he twice pushed Brinkerhoff, including once to the ground.
Brinkerhoff then reportedly attempted to exit with more force, pushing the door into the officer, who attempted to hold it closed. The affidavit states the officer drew his baton and began hitting Brinkerhoff, writing in the report that he believed Brinkerhoff posed a threat.
During the altercation, the officer hit the ATM machine, breaking glass.
More officers arrived on scene and were able to detain Brinkerhoff. An ambulance was called to see to Brinkerhoff's injuries. He reportedly twice spat in the face of one of the ambulance crew members until a spit mask was placed over his head.
Brinkerhoff reportedly had a bloody nose from the altercation. Emergency Medical Services checked his arm where he was hit with the baton, and determined it was not broken. Brinkerhoff was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he refused treatment before being taken to jail.
Brinkerhoff was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18.