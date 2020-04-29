A hearing for the motion to reduce the bond of Lori Vallow will be held Friday at the Madison County Courthouse following multiple delays.
Vallow's bond was set at $1 million after she was extradited from Hawaii, down from $5 million. Her attorneys are asking for another reduction after multiple bail bond companies refused to work with her to help cover the cost.
The hearing will not be open to the public, and media access will be limited. The restrictions are due to concerns about the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
In the motion for bond reduction, Defense Attorney Mark Means argued Vallow's right to attorney/client privilege had been violated due to restrictions at the jail added during the pandemic. According to Means' motion, he was only allowed to communicate with his client over a recorded phone line in a public visitor room, and that he could only pass documents to Vallow by handing them to a jail deputy.
Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood filed an objection to the motion, but acknowledged the jail had recorded a conversation between Vallow and Means before deleting it.
Vallow's case has drawn national attention after the grandparents of her adopted son, 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, reported they had not seen him in months. Vallow's daughter, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, also has not been seen.
Vallow falsely told Rexburg Police Department officers the children were with relatives in Arizona. After police confirmed the children were not with the relatives, they learned Vallow had flown to Hawaii. She was arrested after months of investigation and extradited to Idaho on March 5.
NBC's Dateline has announced it will air an interview Friday with Colby Ryan, Tylee Ryan's brother. The program released a quote from Colby Ryan's interview with NBC's Keith Morrison.
“It hurts so much. And on top of that, we have a million questions. So you can't call your own mom. You can't go to your house or her house and see your siblings. You're just out in the cold.” Colby Ryan reportedly told Morrison. “Like, how do you not produce the kids? That's the whole reason you're in jail in the first place right now.”
The episode, scheduled to air at 7 p.m. in Idaho, will also include an interview with Melani Pawlowski, Vallow's niece and a member of a religious group reportedly led by Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell.
Vallow has been charged with two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child under 18, punishable by up to 14 years in prison each. She also has been charged with several misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.
According to Trial Court Administrator Tammie Whyte, the preliminary hearing scheduled for May 7-8 will be delayed.