Kids Killed Doomsday Plot

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.

 AP Photo/Kyle Green

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who was convicted in Idaho last week in the deaths of her two children and a romantic rival has been indicted for a second time in Arizona, this time on charges that she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband.

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty last week of conspiring to kill and killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife. The case included bizarre claims that she called her son and daughter zombies and said she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.