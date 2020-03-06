Lori Vallow made her first appearance in an Idaho court Friday, appearing before a magistrate judge for her arraignment.
Vallow, who has left a string of mysterious deaths in her wake and whose two children haven't been seen in months, faces charges of child desertion, resisting or obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt, for which she could serve a maximum of about 30 years, if convicted. She and her new husband, Chad Daybell, moved to Hawaii shortly after police attempted to perform a welfare check on the children.
Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins agreed to reduce Vallow's bail from $5 million to $1 million. Vallow would have to put up $100,000 to be released pending trial. Eddins required Vallow to sign an extradition waiver, to wear an ankle monitor, not to leave the local region and to follow all laws if she does post bond.
Vallow will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 18 and 19, where prosecutors will have to present evidence that there is probable cause to proceed with the charges.