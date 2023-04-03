Lori Vallow’s murder trial officially opened Monday with attorneys working to narrow down the jury pool.

The prosecution, defense and judge each questioned the would-be jurors about their ability to commit to what could be a long trial and whether they had seen any of the media coverage of the child murder case that has drawn international attention.


