Lori Vallow’s murder trial officially opened Monday with attorneys working to narrow down the jury pool.
The prosecution, defense and judge each questioned the would-be jurors about their ability to commit to what could be a long trial and whether they had seen any of the media coverage of the child murder case that has drawn international attention.
When they’re done, 18 jurors, including six alternates, will be chosen to listen to the evidence and determine whether the prosecution has proven Vallow is guilty.
Vallow was charged in May 2021 with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, two other counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of grand theft.
Though the case against Vallow was filed in Fremont County, the trial is being held in Ada County. Seats were available upon request in Ada and Madison counties.
The jury pool originally included around 1,800 people who had to answer a questionnaire. The attorneys narrowed the jury pool based on their answers and, on Monday, began questioning the remaining members in groups of 15.
Questions included whether the potential jurors had personal commitments that would stop them from attending the trial for eight weeks, and whether they had seen media coverage of the case.
Of the 15 jurors in the first group, only two said they had not heard of Vallow’s case before receiving jury summons. None of that first group said they had made a judgment about whether Vallow is guilty.
Three jurors in the first group were dismissed after they said they would not be able to stay for the full trial. One said he would have to use vacation time from work to attend and that he only had two weeks of paid vacation.
A second juror said he had bought tickets for a vacation that could not be refunded. A third juror said she had training scheduled as a Navy reservist scheduled during the trial.
Special Prosecutor Rob Wood told jurors they may see upsetting images during the trial.
“There’s going to be some evidence in this case I think could be characterized as emotionally charged,” Wood said.
One woman, who said she was unaware the victims were children, said she would be upset by some images, which may include the remains of the victims. When pushed by Wood, however, she said she believed she could put aside her reaction to make a fair judgment.
Special Prosecutor Rachel Smith asked the jury if they had seen the crime television show “CSI” or its various versions. She warned them against expecting certain types of evidence, such as fingerprints.
Smith also discussed circumstantial evidence, using the example of a missing cookie and a child caught with crumbs on their mouth.
Defense Attorney Jim Archibald questioned jurors about their individual answers in the questionnaire, including one man who answered that he believed a person who does not testify in their own defense is likely guilty. When confronted, the juror changed his answer, saying he understood it was on the prosecution to prove guilt.
Two jurors were also asked about their professional connections to law enforcement, one who worked in the Ada County Jail, though not as an officer, and one who worked in a forensic lab as an administrative assistant. Neither had been involved in the case and said they could judge the case fairly.
Jury selection is set to continue Tuesday.
If convicted, Vallow faces up to life in prison. Cameras have been forbidden from the court proceedings by District Judge Steven Boyce at the request of Vallow’s attorneys.
A trial has not been scheduled for Chad Daybell, Vallow’s husband and co-defendant. The children were found buried on Daybell’s property in June 2020 after months of requests for Vallow to produce them. Daybell has waived his right to a speedy trial.
