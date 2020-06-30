A new case has been filed against Lori Vallow in Fremont County for two charges of conspiracy to conceal evidence.
The case was filed three weeks after the bodies of her children Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow were discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, Lori's husband. Daybell has been charged with two counts of concealing evidence.
Vallow was arraigned Tuesday over Zoom, a video conference app, by Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 10-11.
Court records allege that Vallow lied several times to law enforcement to cover up the deaths of her children, including when she was first questioned in November and when she failed to produce the children in January when ordered to by the court.
The probable cause affidavit by Rexburg Police Department Lt. Rob Ball lists several of the facts noted in the affidavit filed in Daybell's case, including that Ryan's body was found burned and dismembered, and the extent to which Daybell, Vallow and Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, went to hide evidence from law enforcement.
The affidavit cites Vallow's call to her friend Melanie Gibb in November in which Vallow told her to lie to police and say J.J. was staying with her in Arizona. Rexburg Police Department officers had interviewed Vallow and Daybell earlier that day. Vallow had told officers J.J. was with Gibb and that Ryan was living with her while attending college. Daybell had also called Gibb asking her to lie.
Gibb confirmed to police that J.J. was not with her and told them about the phone calls from Daybell and Vallow. When police returned to Vallow's residence, she was no longer staying there. Vallow was later located living in Hawaii with Daybell.
Ball also cited a court order in a civil case filed by J.J.'s grandparents requiring her to produce the children for the court. After Vallow failed to appear with the children she was arrested in Hawaii and extradited to Idaho so that she could be charged in Madison County with two counts of child desertion. She has been incarcerated in the Madison County Jail since March.
Conspiracy to conceal evidence is punishable with up to five years in prison per charge. Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood, who is also managing Vallow's Madison County case for child abandonment and the charges against Daybell, has been assigned as special prosecutor for Fremont County.
Vallow's bond was set a $1 million, on top of the $1 million bond set in her Madison County Case. Eddins said Vallow would be required to wear an ankle monitor if released, and said she could not contact family members of J.J. or Ryan.