Residents on Kearney Street called the Idaho Falls Police Department reporting they heard gunshots at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday.
Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the calls and found shell casings in the middle of the road near the intersection of Winston Avenue and Kearney Street. Officers also found two vehicles with broken windows, which they believe may have been caused by bullets. Police have not found any responsible parties.
The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact it through its dispatch number at 208-529-1200.