Editor's note: The Post Register does not typically identify victims. We have chosen to do so in this case because the victim has been charged with a felony in connection to the charges against Justin Gould.
———
A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho.
Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order between them.
Hodges reportedly lied to police when questioned about Gould's whereabouts on Aug. 21. She later contacted police again and told them he was in Tooele with a relative.
Gould was facing an attempted strangulation charge at the time of his escape for reportedly choking Hodges. He also was later charged with intimidation of a witness after he reportedly called Hodges 317 times from jail and told her to tell the court the incident never happened.
Hodges admitted to meeting Gould at the clinic despite a no-contact order between them, saying she heard from a friend that Gould wanted to talk to her. She said Gould told her he wanted to run because he was concerned about the plea deal in his case.
During the initial interview with police, Hodges denied helping Gould flee. She said she left him at the clinic. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office detective who interviewed Hodges wrote that he told her multiple times she could be charged with a felony if they later learned she had helped Gould or lied to them.
A few hours after the interview, Hodges reportedly contacted the detective, saying she wanted to explain what happened "more clearly."
Hodges reportedly admitted in the second interview that she left the clinic with Gould in her car. She said Gould wanted to meet with his brother in Tooele before returning to jail. She said Gould drove her car to Tooele with her as a passenger.
Hodges denied that Gould had threatened her or forced her to let him use her car. She said she did not tell him to stop because she was afraid of what he might do. She also admitted to asking a relative to send money to Gould.
The Tooele Police Department located Gould at his brother's house shortly after Hodges told the detective she was sure Gould was still there.
Hodges was charged with accessory to harboring or protecting a person charged with a felony, punishable with up to five years in prison. Her bond was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 25 in Bonneville County Court.
Gould has three felony cases, for attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and escape by one charged with a felony. A pretrial conference for his caseload is scheduled for Dec. 5.
