Two victims who were recently hospitalized after a man reportedly entered their residence and stabbed them are recovering, according to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Coleen Niemann, director of marketing and community relations at EIRMC, said the male victim was hospitalized overnight and release Friday. The female victim was released from the hospital Thursday.
Anthony Archuleta, 26, was arrested early Thursday after he reportedly entered the victims' residence and stabbed a man multiple times. Archuleta also reportedly stabbed a woman, whom he had briefly dated, when she attempted to intervene.
Police responded after the male victim escaped to a neighbor's residence and told them to call 911. Both victims were treated for their stab wounds by responding officers and emergency medical responders, then transported to EIRMC via ambulance.
Archuleta has been arrested charged with two counts of aggravated battery.