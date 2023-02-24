Luis Rivera-Perez

Rivera-Perez

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A Victor man has been arrested after he reportedly beat a man who owed him money for a car, which was being purchased through a payment agreement.

Luis Rivera-Perez, 26, was seen hitting the victim in the head with a wooden pole on June 16, according to the probable cause affidavit. 


