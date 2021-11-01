A Victor man is in jail after he reportedly admitted to holding a woman against her will in an apartment.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the home of the victim who said Jose Fonseca Barranco, 28, approached her Friday night as she was returning to her apartment.
Police contacted two women, the victim and a friend outside the apartment after receiving a call about domestic violence.
The victim said she had previously dated Barranco, but ended the relationship after several violent arguments. Her friend showed photos to police, reportedly of injuries the victim received during the arguments.
The victim said she ran into her apartment and locked the door. Barranco reportedly began pounding on the door. She said she unlocked the front door because she was afraid Barranco would break in through a window, and that she then ran to her bedroom and tried to locked herself inside.
Barranco reportedly caught the victim before she could lock the bedroom door. She said he held her down on the bed and slapped her multiple times. The affidavit notes the victim had red welts on her face when interviewed by police.
The victim said Barranco then took her phone and went into the kitchen to have a drink. She said she made multiple attempts to leave the apartment, but was physically stopped by Barranco.
The victim said she convinced Barranco to return her phone so she could tell her family she was OK. Barranco gave her the phone, and she reportedly contacted her friend. She then reportedly called 911.
The affidavit states Barranco realized she was reporting him and left the apartment.
Police contacted Barranco via phone, and he agreed to meet with them. During the meeting, Barranco said he was angry at the victim for not making him dinner. He admitted to forcing her to stay in the apartment.
Second-degree kidnapping is punishable with a minimum of one year and up to 25 years in prison. Barranco was also charged with misdemeanor battery. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in Bonneville County Court.