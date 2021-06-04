Walter James Mason, who was a defendant in a murder case filed in 1980, has died, according to a notice filed in the criminal case. He was 87.
"State Hospital South hereby notifies the court that the Defendant has passed away," a filing dated June 3 said.
Mason's death brings an end to a 40-year-old murder case that began when Mason reportedly shot and killed Daniel Woolley in Clayton. Mason fled the state after the shooting. He was arrested in October 2019 after law enforcement found him living in Texas.
A neighbor of Mason's in Rising Star, Texas, told the Post Register that Mason had lived there for 25 years as a recluse. He lived with a woman named Beverly Meacham who died a few months before Mason was arrested. Meacham's daughter later did research on Mason, finding that he was wanted in Idaho for murder. She told the police, leading to his arrest.
The court filing does not say how or when Mason died. Mason's poor health had been a constant concern while he was in custody. After his 2019 arrest, Eastland County Sheriff's Office deputies in Texas expressed concern about transporting such a frail person to Idaho. His neighbor described him as "a pretty feeble old man" and "in real poor health."
Brett Woolley, Daniel Woolley's son, wrote a message on June 2 in response to Mason's death.
"After 39 years of running free the man who murdered my father died last night," Woolley wrote. "I hope the devil has time for him. This has been a long chapter."
Early in court proceedings, a psychologist determined Mason was mentally unfit to stand trial and was unlikely to become fit in the future.
"(T)he court hereby finds that the Defendant is not fit to proceed and there is not a substantial probability that the Defendant will become fit to proceed in the foreseeable future," a judicial order in the case stated.
The case against Mason is expected to be dismissed as a result of his death. Due to his poor health, Mason never appeared in court.