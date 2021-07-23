An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a woman's house multiple times and attacked her.
Jorge Melendez, 33, reportedly entered the victim's home at least four times between May 6 and July 18. A no-contact order had been in place between him and the victim since March when he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the four incidents followed a pattern in which Melendez would show up at the victim's house, break in and destroy her phone to stop her from calling the police. The victim said she believed his actions were being fueled by drug use.
On May 6, Melendez reportedly kicked down the victim's door and started yelling at her. She said he broke her phone when she tried to call 911.
The victim said Melendez grabbed her arms to control her, but did not hit her. A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy observed bruising on the victim's arms.
Sometime after the incident, the victim bought a new phone to replace the broken one. Her juvenile daughter texted Melendez, saying he needed to stay away. Melendez responded with a photo of the victim's new phone on the daughter's dresser. Both the victim and her daughter said he could have only taken the photo if he had entered the residence.
The victim called police May 12 saying she saw Melendez outside her home. Deputies responded and searched the area, but did not find Melendez.
On June 7 the victim said Melendez broke into the home again. She said he tried to take her car keys, but instead grabbed her daughter's phone from the victim.
Both the victim and her daughter said Melendez tackled the victim to the ground and raised his arm as if to hit her, according to the affidavit. Both said he stopped and left the residence.
On June 15 a sheriff's deputy patrolling the area saw Melendez's car outside the victim's home and saw that her front door was open with no one there.
As the deputy was calling for support, he reportedly saw someone run to Melendez's car and drive away at a high speed. The deputy pursued in a chase in which the driver ignored stop signs and drove through a home's front yard and chain-link fence.
The deputy lost sight of Melendez's car but found it abandoned near the intersection of Contor Avenue and East Crawford Street. Several residents said they saw a man run through the nearby cul-de-sac and yards.
More deputies arrived on scene, and law enforcement searched the area. Melendez was not found.
In the most recent incident, on July 18, Melendez reportedly entered the victim's house, found her in the bedroom and locked the bedroom door. He reportedly grabbed her phone and attempted to bend it so it would not work.
The victim said Melendez pushed her onto the bed, got on top of her and covered her mouth to stop her from screaming.
"Jorge told (the victim) that she was ruining his life by reporting him for domestic violence," a deputy wrote in the affidavit. "Jorge said he would not stop entering (the) home until she was dead."
The victim told deputies she bit Melendez's hand hard enough to draw blood. The two struggled until the victim broke free and yelled to her daughter to call 911. Melendez left the residence.
Deputies searched the area but did not find Melendez. He was located Thursday during a traffic stop. Melendez was reportedly the passenger in the vehicle. A sheriff's office news release states Melendez briefly ignored orders to show his hands, but then complied with instructions and was arrested.
Melendez is charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, as well as first-degree stalking and felony malicious injury to property, both punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Melendez and the victim, and Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert ordered that he be required to wear an ankle monitor if released on bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 30 in Bonneville County Court.