Two men were arrested Monday near Blackfoot after a two-hour standoff.
Gustavo Chavez, 23, of Idaho Falls, and Jose Moreno, 19, of Shelley, were stopped at a rest area at 2:11 p.m. Both had warrants for their arrest.
Chavez ran from the traffic stop and was found three hours later barricaded in a flatbed farm pickup. Idaho State Police troopers, and officers from various law enforcement agencies in the area attempted to convince Chavez to surrender. He did not cooperate and was arrested after two hours.
An Idaho State Police news release stated Chavez was hiding under a blanket in the truck’s rear floorboard with a loaded gun. He was charged with resisting arrest, providing false information to law enforcement, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors punishable with up to a year in jail.