At approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of 60th E. and Sunnyside Road to a report of suspicious male hitchhiking.
Deputies made contact with the male and identified him as Jason F. White, 41 of Freedom, WY and he was taken into custody without incident. White was the subject of a search yesterday evening and overnight on the Kepps Crossing Road near Willow Creek after he fled from an Idaho State Police Trooper.
White crashed his vehicle during the pursuit on the Kepps Crossing Rd. and fled on foot, walking all night in the dark to the area of 60th E. when he was called in by a passerby this morning.
Due to the terrain, large area, nightfall and cold temperatures, SWAT Units from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department, along with Idaho State Police, Fish and Game, and Forest Service Law Enforcement assisted in searching the area throughout the night.
White was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for two warrants out of Lincoln County, Wyoming related to probation violations on previous convictions of domestic violence and attempted strangulation. Further charges relating to the pursuit with the Idaho State Police are pending at this time.