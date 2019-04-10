A Washington man was arrested March 31 after he was caught driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
An Idaho State Police trooper stopped James Howard Frady, 70, on Interstate 15 in Bonneville County. Frady was driving a blue 2017 Kia Sedona. The car had been reported stolen in Washington.
Frady told the trooper he had rented the car from John Clark Motors in Washington on February 27. Frady told the trooper he had called John Clark Motors to say he would be late, and that they were fine with it. The car was due back March 1.
A representative of John Clark Motors told the Post Register that Frady had told them he would be late and that he would return the car March 2. The business did not hear from Frady again.
Frady said he had not returned the car because it was stolen from him in Fort Hall, and he had just gotten it back. The car has an estimated value of $12,119.
Frady was charged with grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, punishable with up to 14 years in prison. His bond was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 12 in Bonneville County Courthouse.