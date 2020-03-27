As the coronavirus monopolizes the nation's attention, scammers have begun taking advantage of the crisis and spreading misinformation.
Spam callers have claimed they have a cure, vaccine or treatment for the virus, that they need people's personal information to give them their stimulus check, or that some other service requires their personal information and/or financial information.
"The FCC has received reports of robocalls purporting to offer free virus test kits, in an effort to collect consumers' personal and health insurance information," the Federal Communications Commission warned on its website. "One pernicious version of this scam is targeting higher risk individuals with diabetes, offering a free COVID-19 testing kit along with a free diabetic monitor. Other robocalls are marketing fake cures and asking for payment over the phone."
Testing kits for COVID-19 are not available over the phone, and typically require patients to present a note after being examined by a doctor for symptoms. There is no cure for the virus, and a vaccine is expected to take 12 to 18 months to develop and test.
Other callers are taking advantage of the virus by claiming to be from government offices. Michelle Allen received a call claiming to be from a contractor with Bonneville County. The caller said she needed to find her brother for a criminal case delayed due to the virus or officers would appear at her residence.
The call, however, had several staples of a scam. Allen called the Bonneville County Courthouse, which confirmed the county does not work with call centers to reach out to suspects, and that no charges were filed against her brother. The center gave Allen a criminal case number that was not consistent with the format used by the Idaho judicial system. The courthouse has delayed most criminal and civil proceedings while the virus spreads.
The FCC notes some callers are also claiming to provide checks related to the stimulus package that passed the House of Representatives on Friday.
"(N)o one will call or text you to verify your personal information or bank account details in order to 'release' the funds," the FCC stated.
Signs a call is actually a scam include that they ask for financial information or personal information such as bank accounts or Social Security numbers. Law enforcement offices do not call asking that fines be paid over the phone. The caller may also suggest that police may arrest them if they do not respond immediately to create a sense of urgency.