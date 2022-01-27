Deon Waynewood, who is facing multiple charges of child sex abuse, has now also been charged with intimidating a witness.
According to court records, Waynewood showed up at the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office on May 6 as Special Prosecutor John Dewey was meeting with the victim to discuss the jury trial.
Waynewood was charged in 2019 with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual battery of a minor. He was a registered sex offender at the time, and enhancements attached to each charge means he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison per charge that must be served consecutively, for a total minimum of 60 years.
The probable cause affidavit states Waynewood requested to speak with Dewey by name, saying he needed to talk about a case involving a boy being run over by a car. Staff at the prosecutor’s office recognized Waynewood and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean reportedly told Waynewood he could not be there without his attorney present.
Waynewood reportedly protested that he wanted to represent himself and that he was “a grown man.” After five minutes, he reportedly left.
After Waynewood left the office, Bean and another staff member checked to make sure Waynewood was not waiting for the victim to exit. The victim was escorted home by Idaho Falls Police Department officers after the meeting.
An Idaho Falls Police officer checked with dispatch to check if there had been any reports of a boy being hit by a car, with dispatchers responding that there had not. The officer concluded in the affidavit that it was unlikely that Waynewood went to the prosecutor’s office by coincidence while the victim was there.
“It appears unlikely that Deon had any actual crime information to report,” the officer wrote.
On May 17, Waynewood also reportedly attempted to contact the victim’s mother by call and text message.
Intimidating a witness is punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Bonneville County Court.
Waynewood’s child sex abuse trial was delayed after he failed to appear in June. He was arrested in Colorado, but was released when a judge there granted him bail. Waynewood was arrested again in October in Arizona. A hearing in that case is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 15.