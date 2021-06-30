The defense attorney for Deon Waynewood has filed a motion to withdraw from his case after Waynewood failed to appear for his jury trial.
Kelly Mallard wrote in his motion that his client had not maintained contact with his office. Mallard also wrote that Waynewood had accused him of “unprofessional conduct and negligence in his handling of the case.
In court records shared in the motion, Waynewood accuses Mallard of not properly communicating with him, of not investigating the prosecution’s witnesses properly, He also accused Mallard of being unprepared for a trial.
Mallard is the fourth attorney to represent Waynewood, and the fourth one to file a motion to withdraw. His first attorney, Jedediah Bigelow, withdrew in July 2019, three months after the case was filed. Bigelow wrote in court filings that Waynewood had failed to pay attorney’s fees.
Two months later Waynewood’s second attorney, Matthew Hamilton, withdrew, saying Waynewood told him his services were no longer needed. His third attorney withdrew in September 2020, saying Waynewood had violated the terms of their contract.
Waynewood failed to appear for his jury trial on June 15. He had previously been arrested in Colorado, but was released after a judge granted him $10,000 bail.
Waynewood is charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual battery of a minor. Each count comes with an enhancement because he was a registered sex offender at the time the offenses are alleged to have occurred.
Due to the enhancement, each charge is punishable with a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to a life sentence. If convicted on all charged, Waynewood would have to serve a minimum of 60 years in prison.
A warrant has been issued for Waynewood’s arrest.
A hearing on the motion to withdraw is scheduled for July 26.