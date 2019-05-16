Brian Leigh Dripps, a 53-year-old Caldwell resident, is suspected to have committed the brutal murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls 23 years ago.
Dripps was arrested Wednesday in Canyon County. Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said in a Thursday press conference that Dripps confessed to the rape and murder of Dodge, after more than five hours of questioning. And his DNA has been matched to crime scene samples.
Dodge was killed in her I Street apartment on June 13, 1996. She was killed with a knife. She was 18.
According to police, Dripps lived across the street from Dodge at the time of her death and knew her as an “acquaintance.”
Court documents show Dripps has a limited criminal history. In 2002 he was charged with misdemeanor drug possession in Adams County.
An ex-wife told the Idaho Statesman that Dripps was a violent drug-user at the time of Dodge’s killing.
Dripps was married to Nycole Sept (Chambers was her maiden name) in 1995, according to a marriage license. Sept told the Idaho Statesman she was pregnant with their first child in 1996, the year of Dodge’s killing.
When the Statesman reached out to Sept on Thursday morning, she was unaware of Dripps’ arrest. Sept did not respond to requests for comment from the Post Register. She told the Statesman she was shocked by news of Dripps’ arrest.
“I had two more children with him after he murdered her?” she said to the Statesman.
Sept said she tried to leave Dripps because he was using drugs and was violent. They later divorced and she remarried.
“I was afraid of him, especially when he was doing drugs,” Sept told the Statesman.
According to his Facebook page, Dripps is originally from Kirksville, Mo., a small town in the northeastern part of the state.
Data from LexisNexis, a company that provides computer-assisted legal research as well as business research and risk management services, shows he’s lived in Washington and California, in addition to Idaho Falls, Nampa and Caldwell.
Most recently, he lived in a cul-de-sac in south Caldwell.
Dripps is being held in Canyon County jail until he’s transferred to Bonneville County, where he faces charges of murder in perpetration of rape.
Reporter Ryan Suppe can be reached at 208-542-6762. Follow him on Twitter: @salsuppe.